I had never given much thought to holding a position in our local government before I decided to run for my current spot on the Derby City Council. It was a simple nudging by a couple of other local leaders that prompted me to consider it. I think I had always paid more attention to the general social, political and economic happenings of our city, state and country than the average citizen, but not by much. Having now served on the council for over two and a half years, I’ve learned how much information is out there and the myriad of ways citizens can get involved in the process.

I’ve heard people say that they can’t make a difference in the political realm. On a national level, I can certainly understand the disheartenment. It’s tough to make waves on a large scale without having been at it for a long time. That’s another conversation for another day. However, on the local level, there is more access and ability to have an influence than most people realize.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.