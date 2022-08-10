I had never given much thought to holding a position in our local government before I decided to run for my current spot on the Derby City Council. It was a simple nudging by a couple of other local leaders that prompted me to consider it. I think I had always paid more attention to the general social, political and economic happenings of our city, state and country than the average citizen, but not by much. Having now served on the council for over two and a half years, I’ve learned how much information is out there and the myriad of ways citizens can get involved in the process.
I’ve heard people say that they can’t make a difference in the political realm. On a national level, I can certainly understand the disheartenment. It’s tough to make waves on a large scale without having been at it for a long time. That’s another conversation for another day. However, on the local level, there is more access and ability to have an influence than most people realize.
After winning my uncontested race, I was a little worried that my email inbox would be flooded and my voicemail full of messages from constituents. I was worried that I wouldn’t have the time to respond to everyone. The opposite has been true. I rarely hear from citizens outside of the council meetings, and even that’s not terribly often. I suppose no news is good news?
I say all of this in the hopes that I entice the people of Derby to engage in the local government process. This is supposed to be a government by the people and for the people, after all. Aside from the City Council and mayor roles, there are numerous boards and commissions that need active members. If you’re not interested in that level of commitment, I invite you to at least sign up for the city newsletters and follow the city’s social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. When there’s a subject that piques your interest, share your questions, comments and concerns with us. You have a voice in your city. We want to hear from you!
You can sign up for newsletters, find social media pages, and learn about the variety of roles in the city at www.derbyks.com.
