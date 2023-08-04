With the beginning of school for USD 260 only a week away, the last days of summer are here. Of course, summer technically lasts until the fall equinox, which will occur this year on Sept. 23, but the start of school marks the close of summer in most ways except the weather.
Here are some ideas to help enjoy the last few days of summer before school starts:
- Spend time outdoors. Go for a walk, hike, bike ride, or swim. Enjoy the warm weather and the sunshine, especially now that highs are projected to be in the much more bearable 80s and 90s.
- Have a picnic. Pack a lunch and find a nice spot in the park or near the river. Enjoy a leisurely meal with your family and reminisce about your favorite summer memories.
- Go to the pool or Rock River Rapids. Cool off on a hot day by swimming or playing in the water. Rock River Rapids is open through Aug. 18 before closing the season with a middle school party that night, and the annual Pooch Pool Party on Aug. 19. Many neighborhood pools are open until Labor Day, however.
- Have a bonfire. Roast marshmallows, tell stories, and enjoy the company of your loved ones. Consider starting a new tradition and writing goals for the school year to burn in the fire.
- Go on a road trip. It is not too late to make time for one last adventure. Pack up the car and head out to explore somewhere new – like one of Kansas’ 29 state parks. This is a great way to see new places and make memories that will last a lifetime.
- Have a movie night. Make some popcorn, cuddle up on the couch, and watch a movie. This is a great way to relax and unwind before the hustle and bustle of the new school year begins.
I hope these ideas help you enjoy the last few days of summer! There are still a few items on my summer bucket list that I hope to check off so I have plenty of memories of warmer times to reflect on this winter.
