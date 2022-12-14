Wow, what a great community Derby is! Most of you already knew that, but this time of the year reinforces just how awesome Derby is. This was seen just a few weeks ago at Derby’s truly Norman Rockwell moment, the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Madison Avenue Central Park. To see over 1,000 people, both young and old, come out to participate in this yearly tradition is really something special.
The Derby Chamber of Commerce also held its annual Christmas Parade where close to fifty organizations and businesses were able to show off their Christmas spirit. That parade could not happen without the help of the volunteers from the American Legion Family Post 408, Derby Fire and Rescue, the Derby Police Department, Derby Public Works and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. That same day, the city is filled with various craft shows and events that enable shoppers to buy that unique gift for their loved ones.
Something special for me was the Historical Museum’s Christmas Tree Gala held at the Hubbard Arts Center. If you have not been, you need to check it out next year and enter for a chance to win an awesome community Christmas tree or gift basket.
Christmas in the Park is another event that brings out the community to celebrate the Christmas season. From carriage rides around Madison Avenue Central Park to family activities for all ages, this event has something for everyone. Then, there are all the small local businesses that will help with your Christmas shopping.
It’s not too late to check out the Derby Chamber of Commerce Shop Local program. All you have to do is shop at a participating business and submit your receipt for a chance to win a Shop Derby gift basket filled with hundreds of dollars of local gift certificates. That is sure to get you in the holiday spirit!
From all of us at the Derby Chamber of Commerce, we want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, happy holidays and a blessed 2023.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
