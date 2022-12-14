Wow, what a great community Derby is! Most of you already knew that, but this time of the year reinforces just how awesome Derby is. This was seen just a few weeks ago at Derby’s truly Norman Rockwell moment, the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Madison Avenue Central Park. To see over 1,000 people, both young and old, come out to participate in this yearly tradition is really something special.

The Derby Chamber of Commerce also held its annual Christmas Parade where close to fifty organizations and businesses were able to show off their Christmas spirit. That parade could not happen without the help of the volunteers from the American Legion Family Post 408, Derby Fire and Rescue, the Derby Police Department, Derby Public Works and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. That same day, the city is filled with various craft shows and events that enable shoppers to buy that unique gift for their loved ones.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.