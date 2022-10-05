One of the DRC’s core values is Embracing Community. The Derby Recreation Commission strives to create opportunities for our community to get together. In today’s busy world of many options on social media, television, politics, etc., it seems more than ever that we are on our own little islands. We even collectively work alone in isolation more than ever. So we feel our mission to embrace community has more importance than ever and we have lots of opportunities to share experiences as a community in October.
One of our premier events, the Halloween Hullabaloo takes place at High Park on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event welcomes children and families for treats, costume contests, bounce houses, games, hay rack rides, zombie hunting and more. Pumpkins, caramel apples and hay bales will be available for sale, but be early as they go fast! A week later our spooky swim takes place on Oct. 22 at the Derby Rec Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. At this family event the lights will be dimmed to allow swimming through spooky glowing hands, log rolling and other fun. The Derby Sing-Off takes place on Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hubbard Arts Center. Ten finalists have been chosen from live auditions to compete in this American Idol style competition.
