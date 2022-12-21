Imagine being 17-18 years old again. Do you remember how it felt like you had the whole world in front of you? Now imagine that you were blessed with elite athletic ability and worked tirelessly to develop your skills to become the best at your position in your state.
You have always known you had the talent to reach the next level, but as you go through high school, the attention around you starts to build, and that dream starts to become a reality. College coaches from around the country invite you to their campus, visit your house, and talk to you after games. You start seeing your name on national recruiting websites, professional athletes and diehard fans are tweeting at you. Life is good, but all that love from a fan base can quickly turn.
Unfortunately, Dylan Edwards’ talent on the field has not necessarily been celebrated in the last few weeks. After two commitments and de-commitments, he has gone through the wringer, especially on social media. I was particularly shocked at the number of posts deliberately targeted at the young man’s character, skills and intellect. It was disgusting, and I will say that it is a good reminder that there are real people on the other side of the screen because it is easy to forget sometimes.
Edwards proved that he was the best running back in the state in his class, and that is not just a biased statement by the sports editor at the little ol’ Derby Informer. He has won almost every possible award in the state from a pair of Class 6A state titles, Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year, Under Armour All-American and a couple of all-state selections. The young man hit 8,359 all-purpose yards with 109 touchdowns in his career at Derby without playing four quarters in many of his games as a Panther.
He has certainly earned the right to decide where he takes his talents, and I can’t blame him for making the moves he made. Only Dylan Edwards knows what’s best for Dylan Edwards. Unfortunately for him, the decision has made him an easy target for people on social media.
Edwards is not the only one who has de-committed in the 2023 recruiting class, and he will definitely not be the last. That is just a reality of this new era of recruiting. The process is truly never over. A lot of people are complaining about how there is not much commitment in college athletics anymore. In reality, commitment can’t compete with the transfer portal, NIL deals, and the coaching carousel.
These kids are learning as they go, and it can really be unfair to a kid when they are recruited heavily just to see a junior from a different Power 5 school come and take the starting spot. I know that in football, no starting spot is given, but I think an 18-year-old kid would feel slighted when he goes from third to fifth on the depth chart after he commits because of a transfer.
If there are NIL deals involved in any way, think about when you were starting to venture out on your own. Wouldn’t you want to capitalize on your talents while you can? You’re not 18-23 forever, so why wouldn’t you try to make some money? Not everyone can outlast Father Time like Tom Brady. Barry Sanders, one of the best backs to come out of Kansas, retired at 31.
Regardless of the situation, I truly enjoyed watching Edwards play the last two years, and he has certainly earned the right to compete at the next level. I sincerely wish him well wherever he is heading, and I know he will be just fine in the long run.
