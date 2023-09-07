TCU was the first of many college football teams to feel the Dylan Edwards effect on Sept. 2. In the most anticipated matchups of week one of the college football season, Edwards made a resounding entrance to the college football ranks, helping Colorado defeat No.17 TCU 45-42 with four touchdowns in the most entertaining game of the Labor Day weekend slate.
For many Derby football fans, reading Edwards had four touchdowns seems old-hat, but the generational talent was finally on display for the whole world to see. Fortunately for Panther football fans, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact, just like he did on Friday nights.
He holds the honor of scoring the first touchdown in Deion Sanders’ Colorado tenure and played the hero, scoring the game-winning touchdown 46-yard catch and run score.
Edwards finished as the leading receiver with 135 yards and had 177 all-purpose yards. In the process, he became the first freshman in FBS over the past 20 seasons to have three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in his collegiate debut. If you are into the sort of thing, Edwards is on the Heisman trophy winner board, sitting at +20000 at most sportsbooks.
Obviously, Coach Prime and crew have a different offensive scheme from Panther football, and the opposing talent is elevated, but Edwards’ three receiving scores tied his season total in his senior year at Derby. The receiving ability was one of the more underrated qualities of Edwards. He was an incredible route runner in high school. That ability, paired with elusive speed, is just special and a headache for defensive coordinators.
Something that will get forgotten after an amazing debut now that might have been my favorite piece of the story is the fact that he fumbled late in the second quarter, which gave the Horned Frogs a short field to tie the game at 14-14. What makes it stand out to me is the way he bounced back. He scored three touchdowns after that fumble. The Dylan Edwards we saw in that ballgame was the same old Dylan Edwards we saw on Friday nights. He was poised, confident and consistent. That is one of the next-level traits of Edwards; you always know he will be ready to make the next play.
Colorado was the perfect fit for Edwards, and it looked like Coach Prime and Edwards have a great bond. From what I have seen from the Buffs early in the season, I am definitely a believer in the culture that has been created in Boulder.
Big things are in store for Edwards, and I am excited to watch his career flourish. At this pace, he could be the next great back to come out of Kansas—a list that features Barry Sanders, Darren Sproles and Breece Hall. Maybe I’ll get out to a game when Colorado rejoins the Big 12. Possibly a matchup between Maize alum Avery Johnson’s K-State Wildcats against Edwards’ Buffs?
