Cody Friesen mug

CODY FRIESEN

Opinion

TCU was the first of many college football teams to feel the Dylan Edwards effect on Sept. 2. In the most anticipated matchups of week one of the college football season, Edwards made a resounding entrance to the college football ranks, helping Colorado defeat No.17 TCU 45-42 with four touchdowns in the most entertaining game of the Labor Day weekend slate. 

For many Derby football fans, reading Edwards had four touchdowns seems old-hat, but the generational talent was finally on display for the whole world to see. Fortunately for Panther football fans, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact, just like he did on Friday nights. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.