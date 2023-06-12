During the last legislative session, HB 2322 added dyslexia to the list of disabilities covered by the state’s special education law. While information is still forthcoming, the Special Services Department of Derby Public Schools wants to provide preliminary information to parents and the community.
HB 2322, an act concerning education, relates to exceptional children, revising the definition of disability eligibility indicators in Kansas. With this bill, Kansas created a separate eligibility indicator to cover dyslexia. This same bill also changes the eligibility category of emotional disturbance to emotional disability.
Does this mean we need to repeat the identification process for students in Derby? Likely, the answer is no. The definition of Specific Learning Disability (SLD) in IDEA and Kansas already includes dyslexia within the definition. If a child has dyslexia and a need for specialized instruction, the child already meets IDEA and Kansas eligibility as a child with SLD. Therefore, school districts and IEP teams do not need to add dyslexia as a primary or secondary exceptionality.
However, dyslexia does need to be clearly documented on the IEP. To be sure we are clearly identifying students with dyslexia in Derby, we will discuss a small change to our IEP database with our current vendor. Special education directors around the state anticipate we will need to be able to report the number of students identified with dyslexia to the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Legislature, therefore, prompting our proactive approach to the collection of this data.
As part of our back-to-school preparations, we will be planning how to update our staff on the legislative changes and how to collect information about students with IEPs who have dyslexia. Information, as it becomes available, will also be provided to our Special Services Parent Advocacy Committee, who serves to facilitate collaborative communication between parents and district professionals to work together for the betterment of special service students and providers. Information can be found on our newly redesigned website.
Preliminary plans involve addressing dyslexia as the annual IEPs come due. We want to eliminate embedding dyslexia in other areas of the IEP and ensure it is a prevalent notification for providers.
There is work to be done at the state level, with specific dyslexia indicators still needing to be authored. Stay tuned to the Special Services section of the Derby Public Schools website for changing information!
