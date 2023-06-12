Dawn Gresham Mug

DAWN GRESHAM

USD 260 Director of Special Services

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

During the last legislative session, HB 2322 added dyslexia to the list of disabilities covered by the state’s special education law. While information is still forthcoming, the Special Services Department of Derby Public Schools wants to provide preliminary information to parents and the community.    

HB 2322, an act concerning education, relates to exceptional children, revising the definition of disability eligibility indicators in Kansas. With this bill, Kansas created a separate eligibility indicator to cover dyslexia. This same bill also changes the eligibility category of emotional disturbance to emotional disability.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.