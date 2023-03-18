As I type this column, the first games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament are well underway. It’s an annual tradition that brings its fair share of cinderella stories, busted brackets and, yes, even a dose of madness.
Kansas high school basketball got us started off earlier in the month, and Derby had plenty to cheer on – with both the boys and girls teams making the Class 6A state tournament (and taking third to boot).
For the Panther boys, there was certainly a little more excitement – and “madness” – surrounding their path to the state tournament, as Derby outlasted Washburn Rural in four overtimes in its sub-state championship game.
If you didn’t hear, things got a little testy and a few technical fouls were assessed in the contest – including one for a premature celebration by the Washburn Rural bench that allowed the Panthers to keep the game alive and ultimately come out victorious.
Debate started immediately following the conclusion of the game. As I was not at the game in Topeka, I can’t speak to the specific situation that led to the call. What I will point out is that the National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook does leave it up to the official’s discretion to assess a technical foul for bench players entering the court.
Either way, someone was going to be disappointed at the end of that game. Both teams laid it all on the line with a trip to the state tournament at stake.
Rather than continue the debate of whether it was the right or wrong call, I’d like to shine the spotlight on a growing issue this helps illustrate – scrutiny of officials.
While you’re watching the NCAA tournament during the remainder of the month, you may take umbrage with a certain call that doesn’t go in favor of your team. That’s fine; it happens.
But when it happens with the frequency and level of vitriol that has become commonplace across high school athletics, it is a problem.
Personally, I have heard no such reports after that Washburn Rural game, but it would not surprise me if it came out that the ref who assessed that technical foul received threats of violence in the wake of the final outcome.
Kansas is losing high school refs in droves at the moment, with a national survey highlighting unfair treatment by spectators as one of the primary reasons for refs quitting. I can’t blame them. I’ve been on press row, stood on the baseline, sat in stands at games and I’ve heard the criticisms not-so-quietly directed toward these individuals just trying to do their job.
Heck, even in volunteering as an official for fundraising basketball tournaments and corec softball games I’ve had to deal with some rowdy spectators who disagreed with my assessment of the rules. I imagine even DRC officials for youth sports have dealt with it from time to time.
But while I would submit that everyone is entitled to their opinion, I would encourage fans to think about walking a mile in refs’ zebra-striped shoes before unloading the next aggressive vocal barrage in their direction.
Given the training and work officials put in to do what is a second job for most, allowing competitive opportunities for high school student-athletes, I think they’ve earned at least a modicum of respect. And if you think you can do better, don’t just tell the refs from the stands. Go sign up for an officiating camp and put your whistle where your mouth is. I hear KSHSAA could use the help.
