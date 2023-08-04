DPLBookBike.jpg

Derby Public Library has a new set of wheels! Say hello to the DPL BookBike!

The DPL BookBike is the current special project of Youth Services Coordinator, Hannah Adamson. While attending last year’s American Library Association annual conference in Washington D.C., she crossed paths with members of the Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services (ABOS) at a presentation. During the conference, ABOS hosted a tour of the newly renovated central branch of the DC Public Library system. Part of that tour included meeting the DCPL’s outreach library staff and getting a behind-the-scenes look at their services, including test riding one of their book bikes, a cargo tricycle designed to haul books and other items to a location for patrons to check out.

