Recently, Warner Bros. studio New Line Cinema confirmed that it would be producing a U.S. version of the beloved Korean zombie flick “Train to Busan” in English – an announcement that was met with heavy backlash from fans of the original film.
The movie is one of my personal favorites, and I was a bit annoyed to see that it would be remade in English for a couple reasons.
The first reason is that, like many of you, I’ve had my fill of Hollywood releasing prequels, sequels, reboots and remakes of already-existing films. The trend over the last decade has made it so that there are sometimes more rehashes in theaters at any given time than actually new, original ideas.
Apparently new intellectual property is too much to ask for.
The second reason the English remake of “Busan” came as an unwelcome surprise is that there’s simply no reason to make an Americanized version of an already great film. The movie, while in Korean, is accessible to English viewers through subtitles and a dubbed version of the film (if you ask me, stick with captions).
For those reasons, I would personally prefer to see the studio produce either a new, original movie altogether or scrap this remake.
In general, I think we should open ourselves up to new experiences like foreign films. A piece of media shouldn’t have to pass through a buffer of English language and American culture for it to be enjoyable to American viewers.
Opening yourself up to new languages and cultures can make your enjoyment that much greater – even if you don’t speak the language yourself. Some of my favorite films are not in English (“Pan’s Labyrinth” and “City of God” come to mind), as well as some of the music and other art I enjoy.
I’ve experienced frustration in the past when recommending some of these titles to friends and family, who see a film in another language as a non-starter. They’re choosing to miss out on a great experience that I cannot share with them because of the barrier of subtitles.
I understand that there’s a portion of the population for whom a captioned film is simply not an option. If you cannot read quickly, it can be hard to fully capture what’s going on in the movie.
In that case, I would recommend the dubbed version. But in my opinion, that should be a last resort, as dubs often lack much of the emotion and character that the original actors put behind the lines. Sometimes they also come off a bit goofy.
Bong Joon Ho’s film “Parasite” won a Golden Globe for best foreign-language film in 2020. The film was widely acclaimed but faced a small amount of lame criticism for Bong’s decision to create the film in Korean – even though the language is native to him and the cast.
During his acceptance speech, he said, now somewhat famously: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
I think what he said rings true in regards to the new “Busan” remake, too.
Give a foreign film with subtitles a try. You might be surprised to discover an incredible experience that sticks with you for a lifetime. And you won’t have to wait five years for the English remake!
