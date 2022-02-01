If you have lived in Derby any length of time you’ve seen or been a part of a community that has shown massive growth in the last 25 years and more. But recently I wondered if Derby is starting to transform from a quiet little suburban town to a much larger city.
Obviously being at Wichita’s back door will always have an impact on Derby. But with the positive growth and significance Derby offers to the county and the metro, maybe we are beginning to become a part of Wichita more and more now.
I recently did some research on why suburban communities are still growing at a faster rate than most metropolitan cities. Derby certainly aligns with some of the reasons I found, but in some cases not so much.
One of the most connected reasons to Derby I found that people indicated as why they like smaller or suburban communities was a promise for an increased quality of life. Especially with the growth in parks and commercial business in the last decade, Derby is making efforts to produce an increased quality of life.
You can add Rock River Rapids, the Derby Public library, Derby Recreation Commission and the new Hubbard Arts Center as factors that open the door to improved quality of life. They are among the best anywhere.
Another common factor creating a desire for people to locate in a smaller town is safety. Unfortunately, the larger or more populous the city is the higher the average crime rate.
Derby city leaders have understood that. And in the past they have addressed the increase in law enforcement and fire rescue personnel as the population grows. The new fire station at Madison and Woodlawn is only one visible effort to increase safety.
But the big challenge with safety is keeping pace with it when a community grows as Derby has. Derby has more crime than a decade ago and continued safety is something that can only be guaranteed when a community addresses it regularly and enforces the laws effectively.
Quality of schools is another top reason that families are drawn to suburban communities. Quality education and the learning environment are priorities with parents when they select a community.
Derby has done an adequate job in that area. The number one thing parents want is smaller classroom environments with as much teacher-student contact as possible. When schools grow, that intimacy can easily be lost.
I sometimes hear from constituents in the district that there is overcrowding in some classrooms and that the high school is too big and intimidating for their kids. Derby’s addition of the new Stone Creek Elementary and Derby North Middle School may have been a partial answer, but the image of large schools can hamper new family growth if it is not dealt with effectively.
Districts like Goddard, Maize and Andover have analyzed their situations and added additional high schools for the benefit of their future. Will they become the preferred school districts for new families? That distinction is something Derby has owned for a long time.
And finally, cost of living was another top reason that makes suburbs a preferable home for many. And housing was one of the leading elements that contributes to cost of living.
The typical trend is that with suburban real estate you get more house for your money.
On average, Derby has been known for higher home values and fewer value home prices when it comes to real estate. The same has been true for commercial property. But I must say, in both cases it doesn’t seem to have slowed down buyers – yet. Due to economic conditions, the high demand and high price of real estate everywhere, it is hard to imagine any community contributing to a lower cost of living right now.
Taxes are also a contributing factor for some who choose a suburban community. As far as money paid, Derby doesn’t really have any significant advantages or disadvantages when you compare the mill levy with all the cities in the state. Local government has worked over the years to keep the mill levy from exploding. According to the Kansas Dept. of Revenue, of the 47 larger cities in Kansas, there were 29 cities with lower mill levy amounts than Derby reported in 2020.
As far as sales tax, Derby’s 8% ranks just below the 8.5% rate of Haysville and Valley Center. Other communities in the county are 7.5%.
As in most communities, property taxes paid in Derby have increased steadily in the last three years. Derby has larger new home and construction valuations than most communities of similar size in the state. Plus, the taxes paid for commercial property have grown with new development in the community.
So, overall Derby has some of those advantages that draw people to a suburban community as well as what others might see as disadvantages or even neutral factors. No matter what, I’d still rather walk down the sidewalks, frequent the parks, eat at the new restaurants and live in Derby, any day.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.