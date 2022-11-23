Turkey day is almost upon us. Now is the time of year when people typically reflect on what they are thankful for, so allow me to get into the holiday spirit – with a twist. As an observer of all the happenings around Derby, the following is a list of a few things I think the community can be thankful and proud of not just at Thanksgiving, but year-round.
First off, maybe because it’s freshest in my mind, I think Derby can certainly be thankful and proud of its veterans. And the city knows this, as evidenced by the recent ceremony and signage establishing Derby as a Purple Heart City.
During the ceremony, veterans and members of the American Legion Family Post 408 kept sharing thanks for city leadership in pursuing this recent honor – from State Representative Blake Carpenter planting the seeds for the idea initially to (now former) assistant to the city manager Sarah Gooding putting in the legwork to help Derby officially earn the distinction.
Given the city’s strong military ties (with neighboring McConnell Air Force Base), there are plenty of veterans throughout the community who deserve their thanks, too. Recently, we here at the Informer tried to highlight just a few in our Veterans Salute. Hearing some of their stories – especially those of Vietnam veterans like Mike Brown – I don’t think the impact of that gratitude can be overstated.
Additionally, this time of the year tends to generate plenty of philanthropic opportunities – and Derby never seems to come up short in giving to others. We routinely hear and see the efforts of the Derby Community Foundation to support local schools and other goodwill initiatives around the city.
The aforementioned American Legion partnered with the Derby Chamber of Commerce earlier this month for its annual drive-thru pancake feed in support of Operation Holiday – with plenty of opportunities remaining to support that initiative. Donation boxes are now set up around town at local businesses taking non-perishable food, gifts, etc. for Operation Holiday, with no shortage of items offered up to help those in need within the Derby school district boundaries.
Speaking of the chamber, it is also set to hold another gift card drive in support of the Airmen at McConnell who are unable to go home for the holidays. And if anyone is looking to support the local arts, the Derby High School band is offering to perform at parties and other private events around the holidays to help fund a trip to compete at Disney World in March. You can check the Community page in this edition for more information.
Finally, how can one think of Thanksgiving and not think of football? It’s a pairing as classic as peanut butter and jelly. In Kansas, the Saturday after the fall holiday is reserved for the state championships – and more often than not, Derby is still playing. Seven straight championship game appearances is nothing to shake a stick it, as some programs would be thankful for just one. I’ve seen and covered some struggling programs through my years in the newspaper business, so I think the special nature of the Panther football tradition goes without saying.
Clearly, green is magic. Not just when it comes to supporting DHS athletics, but in the support doled out throughout the community. That’s something worth being thankful for – this year and any other.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.