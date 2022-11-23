Turkey day is almost upon us. Now is the time of year when people typically reflect on what they are thankful for, so allow me to get into the holiday spirit – with a twist. As an observer of all the happenings around Derby, the following is a list of a few things I think the community can be thankful and proud of not just at Thanksgiving, but year-round.

First off, maybe because it’s freshest in my mind, I think Derby can certainly be thankful and proud of its veterans. And the city knows this, as evidenced by the recent ceremony and signage establishing Derby as a Purple Heart City.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.