Transportation is one of the oldest human problems. Just ask the Egyptians, who were paving roads 4,000 years ago, or the Romans, whose roads connected a vast empire and conveyed people, goods, and, of course, Roman armies thousands of miles.
But, it is difficult to reconcile the dangerous, congested mess of the school drop-off line with a human legacy of thousands of years of transportation engineering.
The pay-to-ride busing concept is in very early research stages, but I am hopeful that a pilot program could be in place next year. I do not currently have children attending public school (yet), but school transportation affects all of us living near schools.
The original article, penned by Daniel Caudill, indicates that this is a proposed program to expand busing services to those who live in the 2.5-mile radius near to schools that is currently not covered by bus services. Students who currently qualify for busing would continue to do so, and their busing would continue to be paid for by the state.
However, the state does not pay for busing students living closer to school. Those students must find their own way to school, and that is what has led to the nightmare that occurs circa 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. around Derby. Long snakes of vehicles dropping off or picking up students mingle with students on foot, bikes, and scooters. Regular traffic impatiently surges around the school traffic. It is stressful and frustrating for pedestrians and drivers alike, but worse, it is dangerous.
Derby USD 260 has 12 schools serving almost 7,000 students. Traffic volume on Rock Road alone numbers more than 20,000 cars a day. School transportation is a problem affecting a significant portion of residents and visitors. Even a small improvement could be worth investing in.
If a bus program were utilized by enough students, it could have many benefits. Not only could it alleviate the burden of arranging transportation from busy parents, it could improve pedestrian and vehicle safety, and perhaps even decrease traffic congestion at busy times of day. In short, it could make life in Derby more pleasant for nearly everyone. Fees are being studied, and one example of how this could look is a system already in place in Andover that charges a flat $250 per year per student, with a cap of $350 per year per family.
Whatever the pricing model, this Derby resident thinks this is the right ticket to ride.
