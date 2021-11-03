I’ve often felt like Derby has some natural benefits that make growth easier here than in other communities. It just feels like Derby is the right community in Kansas, in the right location, at the right time in history. But to have successful growth, it takes people with the ability to manage it so the benefits far outweigh the disadvantages.
One of the people who has been involved with that management is Kathy Sexton. Sexton, Derby’s current city manager, will be leaving her post next month on Dec. 10. And no matter what you might think of her performance, Kathy Sexton has made things happen for Derby.
Being in a leadership role, like Sexton has, isn’t easy. Someone will always not agree with you or unintentionally you’ll make someone mad. Those things just go with the role. You have to be understanding of others’ needs and concerns, as well as firm with your ideas when you believe you know what is right.
You have to be proactive, informed and, most importantly, listen to people. Sexton has those skills. But what I have witnessed over her 16 years in Derby is a person that has an incredible ability to bring people together and, in the end, have the majority see the same visions in the same way she does.
Some might call it getting people to drink the Kool-Aid, or schmoozing people to get what she wants. But if you know Sexton and have watched her work, that’s not it. She combines passion with logic, reason and facts. Put all that together effectively and you will win a lot more than you lose. And she has.
During her time as city manager, Derby has continued to blossom. Some may feel not everything during her time was the right thing for Derby. Sexton understands that about people. But she listens and learns from those who disagree with her. I have even seen that personally in the few differences I may have had with her.
If you look at some of the things that have happened in Derby under her leadership over the years, you can only admit she has been pivotal in making Derby better. Let’s touch on just a few of the things that Sexton was involved in helping to coordinate since she has been Derby’s city manager.
Derby is becoming a premier community for parks. High Park, Madison Avenue Central Park, Warren Riverview Park and the newest Decarsky Park are a part of what makes Derby better. The branding of Derby’s West End development has helped to create a stronger business park. The new Fire Station 81 is a state-of-the-art facility and a beautiful asset to the community. The 150-year community celebration that took place in 2019 was something Sexton and many others were involved in helping to create. The list goes on.
Of course, she will tell you that if it wasn’t for dozens, hundreds or maybe even thousands of other people, none of the things mentioned would have been possible. And she would be right. But even so, Sexton’s ideas, visions or motivational skills were valuable contributions in almost every case.
Sexton believes the shaping of a community isn’t just one person but many who choose to engage.
“A community is shaped by each and every person who chooses to participate in the community, not just live there,” she expressed.
She also knows that there is never a community issue that everyone agrees on.
“I have learned that even though some people don’t ‘win’ or get their way, they have raised thoughtful concerns that often affect discussions and decision-making on future issues,” Sexton explained.
She calls a city an ever-changing organism that adapts to the various views of those who call it their home.
Fortunately, Derby has been Kathy Sexton’s home for at least the last 16 years. And we can only hope, even as she steps down as city manager, she will still call it her home.
Thank you, Kathy.
