Typically when you think of the word “library,” it’s books that come to the mind. In this new year, we want to take the opportunity to let you know that we have even more to offer.
If checking out materials is your go to, we have you covered. Not only do we have all genres, large print, comic books, Japanese manga, and early literacy items, but we also have books-on-CD and playaways. Don’t forget to download the apps, Hoopla and Libby, which give you access to e-books, e-audiobooks, music and videos.
If you’re really in the mood for a certain book that the library doesn’t have within the KanShare consortium, our Inter-Library Loan Services will scour the nation in search of your favorite read.
New DVD releases and old movie classics are always on the shelf, and we’ve got video games for all major gaming systems including the Nintendo Switch. Thinking about your next vacation? Check out a Wi-Fi Hot Spot before you go.
Speaking of vacations, the Derby Public Library is an official Passport Acceptance Agency through the U.S. Department of State. Library staff members are available to accept passport applications and answer questions seven days a week.
Staying local for a birthday party or baby shower? Don’t worry, the library has you covered with meeting spaces available for rent including a large multi-purpose room, a conference room, and study rooms.
There’s so many family activities to do in Sedgwick County, and the library can help you participate with our Discovery Passes. A Discovery Pass is a family membership to a local museum or entertainment location that is available to check out from the library. Each pass will allow a family to visit the location for free. Passes are available for Botanica, the Cosmophere, Exploration Place, the Sedgwick County Zoo, the Wichita Art Museum, and Tanganyika Wildlife Park (when they reopen in the spring).
A new year typically brings paperwork for you and your family, and the library has you covered with copy, printing, fax, and notary services.
If you’re in the market for a new appliance like a washing machine, refrigerator, or lawn mower, visit the database, Consumer Reports, through the library homepage for free access to reviews and ratings on high-end items. The library also has access to other databases for personal or academic research including Ancestry.com, AtoZ World Culture, Explora, and Salem Press.
If you’re in the Oaklawn area, check out our partner branch at the Oaklawn Activity Center in collaboration with the Derby Recreation Commision. We have more than 1,000 books available on site, including a selection of Spanish-language materials.
The new year is certain to bring both the expected and unexpected, but with every milestone, adventure or setback, the Derby Public Library is here for you.
