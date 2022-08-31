Seventeen years ago, we started the tradition of what is now called “Derby Night Lights.” Its purpose – to allow our Derby Junior Football players and middle school football players a chance to join the varsity team on the Derby Panther football field, with dreams of one day being like them. We wanted to show Derby and the surrounding communities that we were more than just a team that took the field on Friday nights. We wanted to show everybody that we were a program built from the first grade all the way up to the 12th grade.
After a few years of holding Derby Night Lights, it added another purpose. That purpose was “community.” It became a night to show what makes Derby such a special place to live. Not only is this a day of football, it became more. It became about the cheerleaders, the dance team, all of the fall sports teams and more. It became about the smell of the Panther PAC grill getting fired up. It quickly turned into an evening where the Derby fans could come out to just enjoy the sense of community.
