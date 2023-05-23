As the school year comes to a close and temperatures climb, many of us are looking for ways to cool down. The splash pad at Madison Avenue Central Park is a popular – and free – way to entertain the whole family. Although young children are the most enthralled by the shooting jets of water, more than once I’ve cooled my feet in the water after visiting the Saturday morning farmers market.

The only problem? This is Derby’s only public spash pad, and it is often closed on the weekends when events are being held at the park’s other facilities. I understand why a newly married couple might not want wet children in the background of their wedding photos or the sound of their joyful screeching during the reception. Considering venue rental can cost nearly $4,000, I also understand why the city finds it imperative to strike a balance between offering free public amenities and generating revenue to help offset the costs of providing those services. 

