As the school year comes to a close and temperatures climb, many of us are looking for ways to cool down. The splash pad at Madison Avenue Central Park is a popular – and free – way to entertain the whole family. Although young children are the most enthralled by the shooting jets of water, more than once I’ve cooled my feet in the water after visiting the Saturday morning farmers market.
The only problem? This is Derby’s only public spash pad, and it is often closed on the weekends when events are being held at the park’s other facilities. I understand why a newly married couple might not want wet children in the background of their wedding photos or the sound of their joyful screeching during the reception. Considering venue rental can cost nearly $4,000, I also understand why the city finds it imperative to strike a balance between offering free public amenities and generating revenue to help offset the costs of providing those services.
The obvious solution? Install a splash pad at another park where its use won’t be impeded by special events. Even better? Install more than one new splash pad. Derby continues to develop assets to attract visitors (visitors who the city hopes will buy things taxed with the proposed special sales tax that will appear on November’s ballot), and splash pads are an attraction growing in popularity.
Splash pads are also a way to provide a public service during the hottest months. Although Rock River Rapids has many benefits, most citizens use it as a special occasion destination (admission for a family of five costs nearly $50). Without a low-cost outdoor pool, a splash pad is a way to provide free, accessible water fun during the summer. While many Derby neighborhoods include pools for residents, these are typically deep, and not all citizens enjoy access to a pool. Splash pads are especially attractive for families with young children, who often cannot enjoy the fun of deep-water pools without significant danger and oversight.
As we contemplate Derby’s future growth, we should continue to develop the assets available at our existing parks, including more splash pads.
