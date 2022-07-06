Recently I was glad to be able to spend time at Derby’s Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Fest.
The warm June day was filled with smiles, fun, and of course, the great smell of simmering BBQ from local and distant competitors. Derby Mayor Randy White (who seemed to know nearly everyone in attendance) was proud to showcase the exceptional community that had come together for the weekend event – and rightfully so.
The event reflected who we are as Kansans and how we all can work together as a community. There was a fundraiser for neighboring Andover following the devastating tornado that destroyed property, but thankfully took no lives. Friendly faces from a local church handed out water bottles, while some good-spirited firefighters offered kids the opportunity to put out fires. Walking through High Park, there was a strong sense of community as residents connected.
Similarly, I saw the same spirit of unity at the Independence Day parade earlier this week. Kansans young and old lined the street to celebrate this great nation.
All of this is a reminder that there is far more that unites us than divides us. If you turn on the news or check in on social media, it’s easy to feel defeated by the “us” vs. “them” narrative that drives ratings and engagement. But in Derby, I saw unity and community.
That’s not to say that there aren’t some very real policy differences that shape our country – policies that impact rising prices, the crisis at our southern border, our economy and federal government spending. However, there’s also a lot of common ground.
In Congress, I’ve introduced bipartisan legislation with my Democrat colleagues on areas in which we agree, like the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act that helped save jobs here in south central Kansas, the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act that would extend a critical research and development provision that benefits our area, and portions of the SECURE 2.0 retirement security package that passed the House and is making its way through the Senate.
Following Smoke on the Plains and the Fourth of July, Derby reminds us of what binds us together. Our unity in the United States helps us create a strong America for today and for future generations, and the residents of Derby are shining examples of the American way.
Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Economic Committee.
