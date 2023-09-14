The upcoming Derby Difference sales tax election is a matter of utmost importance that will help shape the future of our beloved city. Derby has always been a place where families and community spirit thrive and businesses prosper. However, the time has come for us to address pressing issues that affect the very fabric of our City – our infrastructure, recreational spaces and public safety. The sales tax is a pivotal step towards ensuring our City’s continued growth and well-being.

This sales tax will fund crucial street and sidewalk maintenance and improvements. We all know the frustration of cracked sidewalks, potholes and bumpy roads. By investing in our infrastructure, we’re not just creating smoother journeys; we’re enhancing property values, attracting businesses and promoting economic vitality.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.