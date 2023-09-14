The upcoming Derby Difference sales tax election is a matter of utmost importance that will help shape the future of our beloved city. Derby has always been a place where families and community spirit thrive and businesses prosper. However, the time has come for us to address pressing issues that affect the very fabric of our City – our infrastructure, recreational spaces and public safety. The sales tax is a pivotal step towards ensuring our City’s continued growth and well-being.
This sales tax will fund crucial street and sidewalk maintenance and improvements. We all know the frustration of cracked sidewalks, potholes and bumpy roads. By investing in our infrastructure, we’re not just creating smoother journeys; we’re enhancing property values, attracting businesses and promoting economic vitality.
The sales tax will also bolster our parks and trails. Our green spaces are the heart of Derby, where families and friends gather to play and celebrate. These dedicated funds will nurture our community’s health, happiness and quality of life.
Equally vital is the commitment to public safety. This tax will provide essential resources and equipment for our first responders. We must ensure that our police and firefighters have the tools to keep us safe. By doing so, we’re investing in the peace of mind that comes from knowing our community is well-protected. I encourage you to visit derbydifference.com to learn more about the sales tax election.
I understand the hesitation that often accompanies discussions of taxes and understand the property tax burden residents are feeling, especially with recent property value increases. The sales tax will help the city stabilize property tax while investing in three critical areas. The tax will be transparently managed, with clear oversight to guarantee that your hard-earned dollars are spent wisely just like with past local sales tax elections.
Nearly 30% of sales tax comes from visitors to Derby, so let’s allow those visitors to help pay for the roads they drive on and parks they visit, rather than just property tax paying residents in Derby covering those costs.
As your Mayor, I urge you to consider the bigger picture. On Election Day, let's come together and make a choice that reflects our commitment to Derby's future. By voting “Yes” for the Derby Difference sales tax, you're not just voting for better streets, parks, and public safety; you're voting for a stronger, more vibrant Derby.
Thank you for your dedication to our wonderful City. Together, we can make the Derby Difference.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.