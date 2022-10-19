In the first six weeks of the NFL season, the game itself hasn’t been the primary topic of conversation among media and fans. From questionable prime time games (looking at you, Denver), officiating and player behavior, there have been some interesting and somewhat silly discussions this season that have certainly shed a negative light on the NFL’s brand.

However, the most prevalent topic surrounding the NFL early in the season has been the concussion protocol. Simply put, the league has not passed the eye test with its audience regarding the concussion guidelines, although it is not a new topic.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.