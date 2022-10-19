In the first six weeks of the NFL season, the game itself hasn’t been the primary topic of conversation among media and fans. From questionable prime time games (looking at you, Denver), officiating and player behavior, there have been some interesting and somewhat silly discussions this season that have certainly shed a negative light on the NFL’s brand.
However, the most prevalent topic surrounding the NFL early in the season has been the concussion protocol. Simply put, the league has not passed the eye test with its audience regarding the concussion guidelines, although it is not a new topic.
It all started in week three when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was shoved after making a throw, hitting the back of his head on the ground. As he stood up to get to the huddle, Tagovailoa stumbled, showing signs of a concussion. He was evaluated but returned, leading Miami to a crucial divisional win over Super Bowl favorite Buffalo.
Just four days later, Tagovailoa was carted off the field after taking another hit in which he was forcibly slung onto the turf. His fingers locked up after his head hit the ground, It was later reported on the broadcast the locking of the fingers is a neurological response to head trauma. This sent the “Twitter doctors” into a frenzy to diagnose the injury and sparked interest in the evaluation of Tagovailoa the previous week.
Later in week four, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate looked shaken up after colliding with teammate Chris Godwin late in the second quarter of the Bucs’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was visibly dazed by the hit yet returned to the game before being ruled out with a concussion after halftime.
The coaches of these two teams were asked several questions regarding the concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA have since updated the protocol to make the “no-go” ruling more concrete.
Time will only tell if it works, but it seems like it will be a fine line for players, athletic trainers, and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants on the NFL sidelines. It will also be interesting to see how the updated protocols will affect the lower levels of the game.
College football has tried to limit high-impact injuries by installing the targeting penalty, which ejects the guilty party for leading with the helmet to make forcible above-the-shoulder contact with an opponent. It is not a perfect system, but I think you have to at least applaud the effort they are making to limit dangerous hits.
I think the athletic trainers in college can be a little bit quicker to rule out a player because there may be less influence. But, like any level, there have been some concussions that have been missed.
KSHSAA also has installed a concussion protocol for athletic trainers to follow, and coaches also have to be aware of it as well. So far, it seems like Derby has done an excellent job following those guidelines and making player safety a high priority.
Unfortunately, the concussion debate will always be present in football; injuries happen in every sport. Of course, not every hit to the head results in a concussion, but I think there could be more training and education to help younger players avoid significant head injuries.
Cartoons reflect opinions of the artists and do not reflect the opinions of Derby Informer and its staff.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.