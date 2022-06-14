In the wake of the latest spree of horrific mass shootings, I do what I always do: read news stories for any mention of the shooter’s father.
More times than not, there is none, which is especially ironic with this being Father’s Day weekend.
For one side, it’s all about the number of guns and their availability. For the other, it’s all about mental illness.
But dads? Few discuss missing adult males.
Now I have nothing against gun ownership by law-abiding, responsible, stable people.
But they’re not the problem here.
As recent shootings demonstrate, we have an issue with unstable male teens with guns.
There are lots of statistics on men with guns, such as this jaw-dropping one: 98 percent of mass shooters are men, according to The Violence Project, which has collected data since 1966.
Furthermore, of the 25 most cited school shooters since Columbine in the 1990s, 75 percent were from broken homes, according to the Heritage Foundation.
Of course, you can cherry-pick figures and find many shooters who came from two-parent households.
And certainly, a missing dad is not the only factor as to why an 18-year-old picks up an AR-15 and slaughters 19 children in Texas, but it would be hard to find a reputable psychologist who wouldn’t agree that teenage boys are helped by the influence of a responsible male mentor.
And scientists tell us that it’s a simple fact that the male brain is slower to develop and mature than a female’s. I was once in my late teens and I sure wasn’t as grown up then as I was later.
That’s why I’m fine with seeing some compromise on gun purchases by raising the age to buy a semi-automatic to 21, the same age for alcohol purchases or to enter a casino.
They can still have rifles and handguns. If they want more, join the military and fire away – with a drill sergeant in charge. That structure is what a lot of young men need anyway.
I know I was helped by a well-grounded dad who was involved in my life and I believe my son was, too. And you don’t have to be married, either.
I was a single parent for 10 years, but never missed a chance to interact with my son and help him as best I could.
And if there’s no father around – after all, some dads are irresponsible, in prison, or have passed away – a coach is a great substitute.
I couldn’t find any statistics on how many mass shooters took part in organized sports, but I seriously doubt many did.
Sports give young people, especially boys, the sense of belonging and connection that they desperately need.
That’s one of the reasons I’m glad to see many school sports stories in the Informer; I know those students are forming solid foundations that will last a lifetime.
If they don’t want to do sports, help them get involved in clubs, outside activities, anything other than sitting in a basement staring into a computer screen feeling alone and despondent.
Sure, the United States has more guns than any other country, but we also lead the world in single parent households, and try as they might, no one adult, mom or dad, can do everything by themselves.
A popular saying in the gun debate is “harden the target.”
Good enough advice, but we also need to not ignore “strengthening the connections” between adults, including their dads if they have one around, and young people who feel isolated and see themselves as victims.
It’s not the whole answer, but it could help.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.