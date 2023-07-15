District 81: Blake Carpenter

REP. BLAKE CARPENTER

Kansas State Representative

In today's digital age, information systems and cybersecurity have become paramount for the smooth functioning of government agencies and school districts. It is disheartening to learn that a recent Kansas Legislative Post Audit has revealed shortcomings in specific IT security controls across these crucial institutions. The audit report, available on the Kansas Legislative Post Audit website, sheds light on the vulnerabilities that threaten the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data.

It is no secret that our society heavily relies on technology and interconnected systems to carry out essential tasks. From managing student records to handling sensitive government information, the stakes are high when it comes to protecting these databases. However, the audit report uncovers some alarming deficiencies that should be a cause for concern for every Kansan.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.