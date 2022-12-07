The DRC mission is “Creating happiness and lifelong personal growth.” As we make our preparations for Christmas and reflect on our mission, I’d like to expand on that concept of creating happiness.
Imagine your emotional being as a store with shelves. The shelves have room for only so much emotional “merchandise.” Things like love, joy, peace, excitement and hope coexist on those shelves with things like fear, jealousy, anger and so on. Now, friends, we know nature abhors a vacuum. If we are able to do things to clear those emotional shelves of negative emotions, we find more positive things rush in to fill our shelves.
Sometimes we use positive activities like exercise, art and social activities to deal with our negative emotions. Sometimes it takes more courageous efforts, like sharing with family, or seeking out professional help. Regardless, “creating” happiness sometimes requires some honesty about those things that stand in the way.
The holidays offer great opportunities for happiness, but a high number of people experience higher rates of stress, depression, substance abuse and even suicide over the holidays. The DRC offers numerous opportunities for self-care and we want to be one of your tools to clear your emotional shelves for positive things. We know some things require more help and we want to encourage you to reach out if something does not feel right for you. There is tremendous power in simply acknowledging a problem and reaching out for help.
The DRC has numerous events to cultivate your happiness this month. Christmas in the Park takes place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Madison Avenue Central Park. Santa Paws is on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Decarsky Park, where dogs and owners can take pics with Santa and enjoy the dog park. Camp DRC offers day camps for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade on days in December and January when school is out. Noon Year’s Eve is a New Year’s party for kids from 11 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31. It culminates with music and a huge balloon drop at the end.
Our website currently has the winter program guide up for review and it will hit your mailboxes this week. Our theme is “Be Good to Yourself” and we hope you take time this holiday season to take care of yourself and, if you can, someone else.
