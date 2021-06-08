With the filing deadline now past, this year’s race for the Derby Board of Education is set and will no doubt be an interesting one.
I’m sure it’s no secret to any of our readers that the biggest point of contention for school board members throughout the last year has been navigating the coronavirus pandemic. And while COVID-19 restrictions are easing back writ large, including at Derby schools, the topic will almost certainly be a sticking point in the upcoming election.
With a total of eight newcomers in the field, I have no doubt that some of them were motivated to run after the events of this year – whether they supported or opposed masks and other COVID restrictions. And voters will likely be eager to learn how the candidates feel about the district’s actions throughout the pandemic.
Voters on Nov. 2 will select three of the eight candidates in that race, and the top three vote-getters will each earn a seat. A separate election will be held between two candidates for a fourth BOE seat that has an unexpired, two-year term.
Turnout for off-year municipal elections is typically much lower than presidential elections, which is unfortunate. The truth is one’s vote has much more weight in determining who will make decisions about schools and kids in the community than it does in determining who will be president.
These elections are direct tallies to determine who will get the seats. No electoral college or other confusion. Not to mention, there are tens of millions of votes in a presidential election, and usually only 2-3,000 in a typical Derby municipal election – usually disproportionately older folks.
When only a fourth or a fifth of the city’s registered voters vote, only a fourth or fifth of the city’s interests will be represented. It’s important that youth and working class people understand the school board elections and participate in them, or else their interests will be disregarded.
Also, with their nonpartisan and small-scale nature, these elections provide a real opportunity to get to know the candidates and make an educated decision about who you believe is best suited for the position. With limited or no corporate money involved, you’re hearing what these candidates actually believe – not what they were paid to say.
Keep an eye out for the Informer’s candidate interviews as we get closer to election day to better prepare you to make a decision at the polls.
Regardless of how you feel about the school board’s actions in the last year, it’s important that you make your voice heard. Someone who disagrees with you probably will.
