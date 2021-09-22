In 2012, I was part of the Kansas House of Representatives and experienced the once-per-decade redistricting process. The Constitutional requirement to re-balance election districts ensures that each district has (nearly) the same number of residents and therefore the same representative power which is sometimes paraphrased “one person, one vote.” To accomplish this, elected officials at each level of government (city, county and state) must rebalance their districts.
The House of Representatives was thrilled when we came up with a new House-Map that garnered nearly unanimous support. To our shock, that map was flatly rejected by the Senate. Then the Senate kicked out a new Senate-Map they marginally liked which the House swiftly dumped. This ball went back and forth until politics between the House and Senate became so conflicted that it ended up in the courts.
In the end, the judicial branch re-drew the districts for the legislative branch. Some legislative districts had zero incumbents and other newly defined districts had as many as three incumbent legislators. Sadly, this judicial intervention became a national news story and was quite embarrassing for the state.
Because of that bad experience, I’ve been looking forward to getting my hands on the local 2020 Census Data. Some of the demographic data hasn’t been released yet but the population data that drives redistricting is finally available.
The Sedgwick County population is now officially over a half million people. We grew about 5.1% or about 25,000 residents which is slightly less than the national growth rate of 7.4%. Nevertheless, that coveted half million mark is a key to being nationally recognized as a large county and can help draw attention, secure capital investment, and synergize our growth.
Similar to what happened in 2011, County Commission District 5, which includes Derby and Mulvane, has only 143 more people than the target of 104,765. That means District 5 is nearly perfect already. At this point, I am not expecting any boundary changes. Incredible.
Redistricting often comes with accusations of political gerrymandering which is why independent board-created maps or computer-generated proposals are popular. Looking at the fairly small imbalances across the other four districts, I don’t think the necessary tweaks will draw much interest.
Regardless, the public will have several opportunities to comment and help steer the redistricting process but I do not think there will be much to debate. Compared to the legislative impasse that never finished the process, I don’t think this could be any easier.
