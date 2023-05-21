OPINION: Jim Howell

Jim Howell

Sedgwick County Commission, Fifth District

Testifying for legislative change has become a key role for the county commission. We often discover issues that can only be fixed with changes in state law. This last legislative session, I personally testified on eight different pieces of legislation, sometimes as the lead proponent and other times as an opponent.

Some of the issues I testified on this year include a retirement bill, suspended driver’s license law, juvenile justice policy, an accountability and transparency bill, a property tax bill, several bills relating to election integrity, and more. It was a whirlwind session but we had a lot of success.

