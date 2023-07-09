Although it seems in some ways that summer has barely begun, gardeners and farmers alike know that we are beginning a season of harvests. Similarly, although it is hard to believe we are halfway through 2023, we are already reaping the efforts we have sown over the past six months.
My dedicated readers (hello, mom) know that I love goal setting and review, looking backward and forward in time and doing my best to align action with intention. Commonly, we consider goals at the beginning of the year, or as often as at the beginning of a month or week.
Others prefer aligning reflection with natural cycles like lunar cycles, solstices and others. Synchronizing with the natural world seems to be growing in popularity, perhaps out of a desire to ground increasingly harried and chaotic modern lives through connection with the earth.
I recently participated in a guided summer solstice meditation with the purpose of reflecting on our metaphorical harvest at this time of year. What are we harvesting now? What seeds did we sow during the winter? How have we tended them? What fruits are our efforts bearing? What weeds need to be pruned in order for our harvests to be plentiful?
Rather than asking if we have achieved a certain result, the focus here is on the result, and asking how we arrived at it.
For my part, this frame helped me appreciate that although I often feel like I am falling short of my professional and even personal goals during this season of my life as mother to a young child, I am harvesting something valuable. My summer harvest is of a strong and loving relationship with my four year old son - an achievement, since I claim that he is my priority in life. I can also see some behaviors that are “weeds” (cough, doom scrolling, cough) that I need to prune in order to harvest other things that are important to me.
During our long summer Kansas days, while the farmers are busy in the fields, I encourage you to visit your harvest and find out what you are reaping. It is not too late to fertilize or prune before the year comes to a close.
