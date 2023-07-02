The city of Derby has partnered with the city of Wichita to provide a Water Conservation Rebate program to Derby residents. Eligible items include high efficiency clothes washers, dishwashers and toilets, dual flush toilet conversion kits, rain barrels, water-saving shower heads, smart irrigation controllers and more. 

Rebates are available to all Derby Utility customers. Rebates are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted and will be credited to the Derby Utility customer’s account. There are plenty of funds remaining. Learn more at Derbyks.com/waterconservation

