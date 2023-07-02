The city of Derby has partnered with the city of Wichita to provide a Water Conservation Rebate program to Derby residents. Eligible items include high efficiency clothes washers, dishwashers and toilets, dual flush toilet conversion kits, rain barrels, water-saving shower heads, smart irrigation controllers and more.
Rebates are available to all Derby Utility customers. Rebates are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted and will be credited to the Derby Utility customer’s account. There are plenty of funds remaining. Learn more at Derbyks.com/waterconservation.
The city of Derby has a water conservation plan that dates back to the drought in 2016. It mirrors a plan that the city of Wichita has and has three stages: voluntary conservation, mandatory restrictions and water emergency.
There are two ways this plan is enacted: If the National Weather Service declares regional drought conditions exist and are forecast to continue for an extended period, or Wichita issues a stage 1 voluntary conservation declaration of the drought response plan, which they did on Jan. 10, 2023.
Under the voluntary conservation declaration, customers are encouraged to be mindful water consumers. Plan to water lawns during off peak hours (after 8 p.m. or before 10 a.m.). This helps our water system provide the necessary water for life functions and not irrigation uses. This is also the perfect time to inspect, repair and replace your rain sensors. Take shorter showers, wash full loads of laundry/dishes and be mindful of other water usage. Consider your plantings and purchase low water using species.
Under mandatory restrictions, outdoor lawn and landscape irrigation would be restricted to certain days of the week between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. This stage is triggered by Wichita and based on the 12-month average in Cheney Lake’s conservation pool.
The last stage is a water emergency, which I hope we will never reach. All outdoor water use would be banned and daily usage restrictions and penalties would be enacted.
Water conservation is our responsibility, and it requires us to be mindful of what we need today and in the future. Planning is key for a successful summer. I encourage you to take advantage of the Water Conservation Rebate Program and use moderation in your water usage. If we all work together, we can make a difference.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.