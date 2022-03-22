“To everything there is a season…” This well-known ecclesiastical truth includes a season for orange rubber cones. Yep, it’s “cone season.”
I know road construction can be frustrating. I get impatient and wish these projects would magically be completed without inconvenience too. We all inherently know these projects are scheduled when the weather is warmer and the days are longer.
As your county commissioner, I spend quite a bit of my time observing and judging road issues while I advocate for our interests.
The conflicting goals become obvious. The saying rings true: cheap, fast, and good; pick two. It is not easy to save taxpayer money while constructing durable infrastructure with only minor inconvenience all at the same time. Other competing factors include a strong desire to help the traveling public get to their destination quickly while keeping the public safe by installing just the right amount of traffic controls.
Some issues are beyond our control too. The ongoing “wage war” and steep inflation have impacted the pool of contractors bidding on projects.
One recent example that will frustrate the traveling public is the 63rd Street bridge work planned to start in September. The bridge’s speed limit had to be reduced and the northern two lanes had to be closed when structural damage was discovered in a routine inspection. This unexpected problem demanded an immediate plan. It took a couple of months to engineer a repair plan and send the project out for bids. By delaying this project work by two months, we will save taxpayers about $250,000. The overall project is allotted 50 working days, so that works out to about three months.
Yes, the contractor could work in the rain or at night or on weekends to speed this project up but that would drive the cost up drastically. We could push this work off to a date far in the future but that could get a lot more painful if we had to replace the bridge. A new bridge would cost about $8 million and would take more than a year to build.
Many have noticed the traffic signals being installed at 55th and Rock Road. This is solely due to traffic accidents and vehicles per day measurements. The signal is now “warranted” according to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). This is an objective assessment that makes the decision for us.
Please try not to be frustrated. The challenges are complex but we are doing our best to coordinate projects, minimize inconvenience and make great infrastructure while we protect those precious property tax dollars.
