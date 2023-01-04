OPINION: Kiel Mangus

KIEL MANGUS

Derby City Manager

As we embark on a new year, the city is seeking your feedback to help determine how to best invest tax dollars when planning for the next phase of the Derby Difference local sales tax.

The half-cent local sales tax has been used in the past for priorities such as the construction of Rock River Rapids, construction and operating expenses of the Derby Public Library, operating expenses and addition of firefighters and equipment for Derby Fire and Rescue, and the construction of Madison Avenue Central Park and Decarksy Park Phase 1.

