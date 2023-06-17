No one could have imagined what our future would look like with our second son.
In the early morning of Sept. 4, 2020, we had no idea what was in store for our future. We were awaiting his arrival, excited for our oldest son to have a little brother.
Kidney abnormalities were discovered in utero, and even when we completed an emergency C-section for him to arrive earlier than expected, we thought we might be in an OK spot.
A week-long hospital stay due to low blood sugar was just the tip of the iceberg.
At 16 months, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called cystinosis. The build-up of cystine, an amino acid, damages his cells and causes crystals to accumulate while damaging his organs and tissues. Most notably, it affects his kidneys and his eyes.
In the last two weeks, we were notified that he’d need hourly eye drops when awake, adding to the five other medicines he already takes two or more times a day.
A kidney transplant is inevitable, likely coming in his early teenage years.
As a parent, how do you proceed at a time like this? We certainly want to be grateful for medical means to treat this disease, but when it only affects one out of every 250,000 births, and there are only 500 cases in the United States, it’s difficult not to ask ‘why us?’
For my wife and I, prayer has been critical. Regardless of what you believe, no one who cares for a child or parent with a disease can do this alone. Sickness aside, community is vital. When you walk a journey like this, it’s indispensable.
With mounting medical bills and sleepless nights, the pressure feels daunting.
To those walking a journey like ours,know you are not alone. We’ve seen the power of prayer and support in our lives, and we extend the same to you amidst your trials. To those with children with medical conditions or adults assisting their parents, never stop reaching out. We’ve found remarkable support groups online – giving us tools we never knew we’d have at our disposal.
If you’re not walking a journey like this, you can be that tool that could change a person’s life. Whether in service, ministry, prayer or a gift, your desire to reach out is more powerful than you’d ever realize.
Amidst our journey, my wife and I strive to be that support system for someone else. Beliefs and opinions aside, we were never meant to walk this life alone. We are with you and for you.
