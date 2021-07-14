The Derby Public Library is excited to announce the summer 2021 edition of Moviecraft and the return of its in-person, red carpet premiere. Throughout June and July, 20 talented 6th-12th graders have developed an original short film based on campfire-style storytelling.
Moviecraft: Campfire has encouraged the filmmakers to create their own film production team, affectionately dubbed Randomly Exploding Productions. Randomly Exploding Productions is made up of a range of youths age 11-16. Many of the teens are back from previous years and they have welcomed new additions to their production company.
This version of the Moviecraft program has enabled the teens to perform in multiple roles from directing one short film to acting in another to developing sets in the third. With opportunity for such variety, the teens have been able to try different roles and experience a range of skills in the moviemaking process.
In this team, they have collaborated on three short films that will be strung together within the framing of a group of strangers sharing stories around a campfire. Twists and turns await the viewer as each tale unfolds.
The premise of this project involves a group of strangers aboard a transit bus which suddenly breaks down. The group finds themselves stranded in the forest and seeks comfort around a campfire.
The strangers share interesting tales with one another including a detective’s report of a unique case involving a pair of bumbling thieves, a tale involving a nerdy teen’s love for role-playing games bleeding over into a monster-hunting adventure, and a mysterious passenger who reveals the story of two children overseen by a nanny with supernatural motives.
Randomly Exploding Productions would like to invite the community to the premiere of the final film. The Red Carpet Premiere will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30 in the Community Room of the Derby Public Library. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be an opportunity to meet with the cast and crew for autographs and pictures.
The team has spent seven weeks working on their project and has poured its creativity into these silly, strange, and sometimes scary short films. They hope to see you at the Red Carpet Premiere and are thrilled to share their work with you.
Alyssa LaRue is a Senior Youth Services Assistant at the Derby Public Library and the producer and facilitator of the Moviecraft: Campfire program. Lily Leeper-Espinosa is videographer and publicist for Randomly Exploding Productions.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.