As personal freedom and national independence is celebrated over the next few weeks, I am reflecting on what makes good governance – including what are my responsibilities as a member of your representative government. Last month, I highlighted the principles of transparency and accountability. Another critical principle is your right to communicate with your representative which is grounded in the First Amendment to the Constitution. We know effective communication is easier said than done.
Along with that is your right to know what your representatives are doing. Before I was a commissioner, viewing our meetings online was a clunky process. If you knew just where to look on the county website, you could review the meetings. We knew few people accessed these videos because the number of views was miniscule. Now our meetings are streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. Viewership of our meetings has exploded since we began utilizing these popular programs. An added advantage in these platforms is the viewer’s ability to comment while the meetings are ongoing. Please know, I usually go back and watch the meetings to read through all of the comments.
To be accessible, in December of 2015, commissioners amended the policy so that anyone could just show up to speak to the commission without advance notice. Just show up and you will have an opportunity during “Public Comment” to share your perspective to the full commission. The most important thing is that we listen.
Another opportunity to engage me is through the District 5 Citizen’s Advisory Board (CAB5). This independent group represents a cross section of my district and meets on my behalf to explore county issues and develop recommendations which are presented to me formally and possibly to other commissioners.
There are several other ways you can bend my ear. In addition to calling or emailing me, please know I still host a coffee about once per month to informally discuss any county issues interesting to you. This is an informal opportunity where people come and go and we just talk about whatever is interesting to the people there.
If none of these options work well for you, just let me know. I set up opportunities to meet constituents nearly every day.
The bottom line is I work hard to be available and accessible to people across this district because that is what a good representative should do.
To learn more about how to connect and share your ideas and concerns, please subscribe to my monthly eNewsletter here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/commissioners/newsletter-subscriptions/.
