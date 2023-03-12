Looking for the chance to taste and judge various types of delicious BBQ cooked by pros from Kansas and surrounding states? If so, you are encouraged to sign up for the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) Judge’s Class on Saturday, April 15, here in Derby.
The class allows you to become certified to judge KCBS barbecue competitions. The hands-on class will teach the rules and regulations for KCBS BBQ contest judging and be taught by a certified KCBS Judge Instructor.
You might ask, what is KCBS? KCBS is a competitive cooking organization based in Kansas City, Mo. Founded in 1985, it is the largest competitive barbecue organization in the world, with more than 15,000 members and over 300 annual contests.
With the judging certification, you will not only be able to serve as a judge at the 12th annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Fest on June 10, you can also sign up to judge any contest in the area. View a calendar of events at www.kcbs.us.
Judging is a great way to get to know people. Judges come from all walks of life. Current City Council Member Jack Hezlep has served as a KCBS judge since 2013.
Our KCBS representatives for Smoke on the Plains are Derby residents, Larry and Lynda Voth. They have been involved with KCBS since 2012, traveling all over to work contests.
There is a fee involved with the class. You will need to become a KCBS member. The annual membership is $45. The cost of the class is $55. The BBQ for the training will be cooked by Buddy King of Barrel Boys BBQ, a well-known area BBQ pro. Sign up at Derbyks.com/bbqjudge.
If you have questions about the class or serving as a judge, feel free to reach out to me at JanaeSpringer@derbyweb.com or 788-1519 ext. 1232. Even if you don’t become a judge, we hope to see you at the BBQ this summer!
