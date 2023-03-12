Janae' Springer

JANAE' SPRINGER

Communication Coordinator

Looking for the chance to taste and judge various types of delicious BBQ cooked by pros from Kansas and surrounding states? If so, you are encouraged to sign up for the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) Judge’s Class on Saturday, April 15, here in Derby. 

The class allows you to become certified to judge KCBS barbecue competitions. The hands-on class will teach the rules and regulations for KCBS BBQ contest judging and be taught by a certified KCBS Judge Instructor.

