I am excited for the 12th Annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest at High Park. A few new events this year include the Derby Rotary Club’s Hot Wheels for Hot Meals Car Show on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Derby Recreation Commission’s Smokin’ 5K on June 10 at 7:30 a.m.
Here are a few ways to get involved at the event this year:
The Creekstone Farms People’s Choice Tasting Contest is a local favorite. It will be held Friday, June 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. You can try six, two-ounce samples of competition pulled pork and vote for your favorite. Tasting kits are $5 and go on sale at 6:45 p.m. at the yellow and white tent by the ballfields.
The Security 1st Mainstage will be rocking all weekend. On June 9, we will have Taylor Fugitt perform from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by the Kyle Killgore Band from 7 to 10 p.m. On June 10, we will have a full slate that includes The Steinbergs (9 to 11:30 a.m.), Candice and the Business Casual (11:30 to 2 p.m.), the Soul Preachers (6 to 7:30 p.m.) and the return of Paramount, an 80s tribute band (7:30 to 10 p.m.). If you haven’t seen them you are missing out!
The Kids Corner, sponsored by Safari Smile and Derby Orthodontics/Trimmell Anders and White, is the place to be on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, princesses, Toss with a (Derby) Twin baseball player and Derby Fire & Rescue activities. New this year are foam parties from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The best thing is that’s it all free!
Enjoy lunch or dinner on the Citizens Bank of Kansas Food Truck Row to enjoy along with non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks provided by the Derby Noon Lions Club Beer and Beverage Garden, Shaken or Stirred Bartending and First Man Brewery.
Thank you to all of our sponsors for making this event possible and for our volunteer groups from Life.Church Derby, South Rock Christian Church and the Derby Twins. Proceeds from the event benefit our friends and neighbors at the Military and Family Readiness Center at McConnell Air Force Base.
I hope to see you at the park June 9 and 10!
