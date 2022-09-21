What happens when a small group of like-minded, generous people decide to take on the role of Derby’s fairy godmothers/fathers? The answer is nothing short of magic.
It all began in early August 2019 with a group Messenger chat among several Derby area folks on the topic of pooling resources to benefit worthy causes. During the chat, the idea of sponsoring elementary classes at Derby schools to provide books for students was introduced.
A teacher commented in the chat that some children feel left out at school book fairs – either because their parents aren’t readers or there isn’t extra money for books. Teachers also shared that having a home library expands vocabulary and reading skills.
Almost instantly, the positive responses came pouring in: “definitely yes to sponsor reading,” “I’ll sponsor reading,” “I’ll sponsor a class,” “We want to contribute with others.”
With the overwhelming positive responses, the idea snowballed into raising funds to provide one book a month throughout the school year for ALL local second graders.
The Derby Community Foundation stepped in to suggest that what was happening was the formation of a Giving Circle. A Giving Circle is a form of participatory philanthropy where groups of individuals donate their own money to a pooled fund and decide together where to give. In five short days, the Derby Giving Circle Fund was established with the DCF and with the help of a matching grant from the Decarsky Foundation Fund; the group raised the needed funds for this project.
When schools went to remote learning due to the COVID pandemic, Derby Giving Circle continued to provide reading materials for second graders via Scholastic’s monthly magazine. Supply chain and production issues sidelined the Giving Circle project for a while, but this year, the monthly delivery of books to all Derby area second grade students will resume.
The group of givers wants to be anonymous. One of the donors explained, “I’d like for kids to know that it doesn’t matter if we know the people who help us out in life … just that there are kind people left in this world who want to make others happy … even if they are total strangers.”
The Derby Giving Circle is a shining example of the power of collective philanthropy.
For more information on how to contribute to the Derby Giving Circle, contact the DCF.
