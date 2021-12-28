After the chaos of the holidays, there is no better palate cleanser than a clean sweep to start the new year as fresh as possible.
The winter solstice has traditionally symbolized rebirth in the northern hemisphere, with ancient solstice celebrations twining with modern Christmas and New Year observations. Although the resetting of our 365ish-day calendar does not align with the solstice, January 1 is just as good a time for modern people like us to open the next chapter in our collective experience.
I find the spare winter days the perfect companion for decluttering and reflecting on one’s life and habits. Most of us are simply too busy during the year to take time out to catch up on life. These few days when many people are able to take time off work and school are the perfect opportunity to use time intentionally. So, after you see your family and participate in holiday traditions, and before you slip into your stretchy pants and fire up Netflix, consider adding a few of these tasks to your to-do list.
Purge, sort, and backup digital files. Delete old e-mails, update passwords, purge and sync files, update contacts, and sort through the last year of photos. Relive 2021 with a family slide show – and delete any pics that aren’t keepers.
Organize paper files. Organize tax documents and sort and file mail, receipts, and other important papers. I like to save the confidential documents to burn in our firepit.
Declutter physical goods. Even a quick sorting session can help you lighten the load around your home. Sort books, clothes, children’s toys, winter decor, and hazardous waste items. Fix broken things. Donate, recycle, and trash the results, and reflect on how you ended up with so many things you don’t want in the first place.
Clean your physical space. Deep clean your house, trying to do at least one task that you neglected the past year.
Finish things. I like to leave no loose ends in the previous year. Finish reading books, finish projects and to-dos, and admit which ones will never happen. When I begin 2022, I start fresh in as many ways as possible.
Now, I don’t spend all my time off cleaning and organizing. But, doing a task or two to wrap up the year before relaxing puts me in the perfect frame of mind to reflect on 2021 and leaves space for me to be intentional about how I want to live in the coming year.
