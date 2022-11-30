I made my early arrival to the airport on Oct. 12 as I and 71 others prepared for our flight to Minneapolis on this year’s Wichita Regional Chamber City-to-City Trip. The group met a couple weeks prior to establish a scope and mindset for what we wanted to accomplish on this trip. I was excited to spend some time building new relationships, gaining new perspectives and generating new ideas with people from our area.
The organizers of this journey had set the stage for us to consider what tools we need in our own region to help leadership more meaningfully identify issues and create vision for the future. It’s a big idea, and as is often the case with big ideas, you start with far more questions than answers.
Why develop a tool at all? To help guide the region for growth and prosperity? What would that look like? How do we measure it? Are we trying to create clarity as to where we currently stand on corporate and social issues? Which issues? For whom? Where do we get reliable data? Who will do the work? I quickly discovered that this was not going to be about answering questions, but rather about discovering the right questions, so we could go to work on them at home.
Through this lens, we heard from a variety of Minneapolis-area leaders about what they felt they’ve done well in recent history and where they think they can do better. I’m often reminded that regardless of the size of a metropolitan area, we all share some similar challenges. We all need to retain and recruit a quality workforce, need to ceaselessly strive for a high-quality, equitable education system, and we’re all facing similar challenges in mental health, access to child care, housing, transportation, addressing discrimination, and the list goes on.
I had several key takeaways from this trip, but I think the biggest is a simple one: We must actively seek out opportunities for improvement. We can’t accept the status quo, ignoring problems and hoping they get better on their own.
As I hope to continue being part of this work and conversation, I’d love to hear your thoughts. What barriers do you face in pursuit of your own version of success? How can regional leadership help you? Email me at NickEngle@derbyweb.com.
