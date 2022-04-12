At least once a week, my 2-year-old and I stop outside Fire Station 81 across from Derby Middle School and look longingly through the windows, hoping to catch a glimpse of those shiny, red trucks. Once, we even got to see a fire truck “taking a bath.” Of course, the story my child tells is that we saw firefighters taking a bath, which would have been a very different field trip.
My toddler’s interest has brought my attention to a service we often take for granted. In a world where so many jobs are being mechanized or transformed into lines of computer code, firefighters perform a very physical and necessary role to keep our community safe.
When I noticed the gym equipment I confess my initial thought was, “Must be nice to get paid to work out,” before I realized that I definitely did want our local firefighters to be in peak physical condition. An average American male weighs about 200 pounds, and a female about 170 pounds. If someone needs to be hoisted out a window, whether due to medical emergency or fire, there need to be some very strong rescue workers able to help.
Firefighters do more than carry people out windows: their primary function is fighting fires. Derby has experienced a number of devastating house fires recently, but wildfire risk should be on our minds as well. Kansas (and many other places in the nation) is at increasing risk for wildfires due to increasingly dry and windy conditions and increasing urbanization. Kansas is projected to quadruple its wildfire risk by 2050 and is noted for taking few preparatory steps compared to neighboring states. Yikes. As I write this, in fact, we are under a fire weather warning. Which, despite its catchy name, is not actually an inducement to start a fire. I feel like they should be called no-fire warnings, but this writer with slight pyromania digresses. The point is, no matter how safe we feel, fires are expensive and dangerous and we are likely to see more of them over time, not fewer.
That is why I am so glad that Derby has prioritized responding to the need for additional fire staff to serve Derby Fire and Rescue. Although personnel, in particular, can be tricky to address since increases are long-term budget challenges, the Derby City Council has worked admirably to negotiate a number of difficult decisions and fund three new positions. We are looking forward to waving at you through the fire station windows soon.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.