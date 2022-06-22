Being just a few weeks into summer break, it might be hard to think about the upcoming school year and the impact of the “summer slide” that may impact the beginning of your child’s academic year. Research shows that some students can lose two months of reading skills and two and a half months of math skills.
To help combat potential learning loss and provide opportunities to keep students connected, Derby Public Schools is providing a wide range of engaging activities for students in kindergarten-eighth grade to reinforce academic and social skills during June and July. Many of these sessions provide hands-on activities to activate students’ interest while reinforcing academic content.
There are many unique learning sessions being offered this summer. One opportunity I’m excited about is a baking and writing camp. What better way to work on writing and reading skills than with cooking and eating? While preparing tasty recipes, we will work on the writing process. Other district teachers are also providing baking opportunities for students with a focus on math skills. A great way to strengthen skills but with tasty activities!
Another example of a summer learning opportunity is Space Camp, an “out of the world” time to help students learn about space travel through a wide range of hands-on activities. Is your child interested in “Harry Potter” or “The Hunger Games”? Sessions have been prepared to use students’ interest to reinforce a wide range of academic skills. In other sessions, students can practice math skills through physical activity. While doing things out of the ordinary, students won’t realize they are learning while having fun. These are just a few of the possibilities!
You can also check out the Kansas State Department of Education’s free Sunflower Summer App or offerings through the Derby Public Library. You can visit in person, or with a library card there are free apps to read or listen to books on smartphones. If you’re one of my reading students, don’t forget to track your reading for our challenge! Remember, readers are leaders.
If you’re interested in signing up to take advantage of the district’s summer learning sessions, please visit www.derbyschools.com. Some ideas for at home learning can involve cooking with parents, museum visits (in person or virtual), keeping a journal – the list is endless. Just because it’s summer break, doesn’t mean that learning needs to stop!
