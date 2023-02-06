What would you do if you owned a 1930s diner? A 1930s castle-shaped diner, with what appear to be original floors, swiveling bar stools, and a lunch counter? It’s small, white, free, and located in nearby Douglass, Kan.
Fans of the popular social media account, Cheap Old Houses (@cheapoldhouses), may already know about the item in question, but a small, white pre-fabricated metal diner constructed by Ablah Hotel Supply sometime between the late 1920s through late 1930s in the shape of a castle is free and looking for a new home. The new owners must move the diner away from its rural Butler County location at their own expense. Considering it was brought in by crane, moving this 20’ x 20’ steel building would be a challenge both financially and logistically.
But, it’s theoretically possible. After all, a couple hours north, in Lincoln County, Kan., another free historic house was recently moved several miles. This house, a much larger and heavier Dutch Colonial home dating from 1910, was moved to a new destination where it’s settling in on a new foundation, beginning its second life as Eddie and Julie Flores restore it to glory (and chronicle their progress online).
The Douglass diner is an intriguing piece of historical Americana, the only known surviving pre-fab diner of its kind built by Ablah Hotel Supply, although once these tiny diners were a common sight. Cheap Old Houses reports that this diner most likely originally stood somewhere on the 3000 block of East Douglas, near The Crown Uptown Theatre. It’s easy to imagine it there, among the historic buildings that survive today.
I’ve seen friends brainstorming plans on social media. Could this diner have a second life as an Airbnb? A tiny event venue? An art studio? Or, possibly even the most obvious - as a diner? I could imagine this tiny building on a larger property, like Botanica, a museum, or a school campus, serving as a living historical attraction. I’ve never had any desire to run a restaurant, but perhaps I could live out my secret dream of owning a coffee shop, slinging espressos over the long formica counter while patrons tap their shoes on the black and white tile, impatient for the $7 Americano I’m brewing. That’s the fun of these houses - imagining the “what ifs.”
I, like the 136,000 people who “liked” the diner post on Instagram, hope it does find a new home, regardless of how expensive “free” may turn out to be. Dreams, at least, don’t cost a thing.
