What would you do if you owned a 1930s diner? A 1930s castle-shaped diner, with what appear to be original floors, swiveling bar stools, and a lunch counter? It’s small, white, free, and located in nearby Douglass, Kan.

Fans of the popular social media account, Cheap Old Houses (@cheapoldhouses), may already know about the item in question, but a small, white pre-fabricated metal diner constructed by Ablah Hotel Supply sometime between the late 1920s through late 1930s in the shape of a castle is free and looking for a new home. The new owners must move the diner away from its rural Butler County location at their own expense. Considering it was brought in by crane, moving this 20’ x 20’ steel building would be a challenge both financially and logistically.

