Two efforts to honor Derby area veterans and coordinated by the Derby Community Foundation have upcoming deadlines for 2023 orders.
The Walk of Freedom is a beautiful tribute to Derby area veterans located in Garrett Park that was completed and dedicated in 2011. The memorial is along a quarter mile of hike and bike path that includes a station for every branch of the U.S. Military, which feature bricks dedicated to Derby area veterans. The 2023 deadline to order a brick is Aug. 1.
The entryway to the memorial features a tribute to Colonel Merlyn Dethlefsen, who is Derby’s only recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor. There is also a station paying tribute to the spouses and families of military veterans who “kept the home fires burning,” which was inspired and funded by longtime Derby resident and past member of the Derby Community Foundation Board of Directors, Jim Coffey.
Like so many things, the Derby Veterans Memorial started as a dream. In this case, the dreamer was former Derby High School math teacher Debbie Nelson.
Each year bricks are added to the Walk of Freedom, so that it is truly a perpetual memorial.
A few years ago, I was in Emporia during November. Emporia is considered the Veterans City of America for being the first community to hold a Veterans Day parade. During that visit to Emporia, I was moved by the military veterans banners on display on light poles all over town. For the past three years, we have been working with the city of Derby to see if we could find a way to display similar banners. I’m so happy to say that day has arrived.
We are taking orders for Hometown Military Hero banners, which will be displayed on light poles along Buckner Street and along K-15. The 2023 order deadline is July 12 and details can be found at www.derbycf.org or by contacting the DCF office, 316-788-9815.
We are proud to offer these opportunities to honor area veterans especially as Independence Day approaches, and we are reminded of the sacrifices made to protect freedom and democracy.
