Two efforts to honor Derby area veterans and coordinated by the Derby Community Foundation have upcoming deadlines for 2023 orders.

The Walk of Freedom is a beautiful tribute to Derby area veterans located in Garrett Park that was completed and dedicated in 2011. The memorial is along a quarter mile of hike and bike path that includes a station for every branch of the U.S. Military, which feature bricks dedicated to Derby area veterans. The 2023 deadline to order a brick is Aug. 1.

