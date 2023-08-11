Derby's foundation is rooted in volunteerism – a tradition that dates back generations. From Derby’s earliest days, our community has thrived on the collective efforts of its residents who wholeheartedly give their time and energy to uplift the lives of their fellow citizens. Today, as we navigate the challenges of the modern world, this spirit remains as vibrant as ever, reflecting the true essence of what it means to be a Derby resident.
The annual Derby Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Award is our way of recognizing these exceptional individuals who embody the very soul of Derby. It's more than just an accolade; it's a heartfelt “thank you” for their dedication and a reminder that
their efforts have not gone unnoticed. As the 2023 Community Excellence Award nominations open, I urge you to take a moment and consider those individuals who have touched your life and the lives of those around you. Think about the neighbor who organizes park cleanups, the teacher who goes the extra mile for their students, or the senior who has spent decades quilting blankets for veterans. These are the people who deserve our applause.
Nominating someone for the award is easy! Simply visit www.derbychamber.com/community-excellence-awards to learn more about the award, watch past winner highlight videos and submit a nomination for an individual, group, nonprofit or business. Let's come together to highlight these stories of selflessness and dedication, ensuring that the heartwarming tradition of volunteerism continues to thrive.
