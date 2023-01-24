Derby Public Schools has a mission to create a safe and inclusive culture and a comprehensive educational experience that propels students toward their fullest potential so they can positively impact their community. As part of our 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, a committee composed of community leaders, parents, students and staff are implementing action steps towards an overall goal of attracting, developing and retaining our team of staff who support our educational community. Employees want to be part of high-performing teams with healthy cultures. A collaborative work environment where everyone has a voice can lead to strategic recommendations that move our district forward. Employee recognition improves the employee experience and workplace culture and is a way to reward employees and reinforce an organization’s goals.
While we have a variety of recognition efforts in place locally, we are also honored to participate in several state level recognition programs as well. The Kansas Horizon Award Program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies and recognizes representatives of excellent first year teachers in elementary and secondary classrooms. Earlier this month, Derby Public Schools was proud to announce that for the first time, BOTH of our nominees were selected as regional winners - Jamie Rhue, teacher at El Paso Elementary, and Rochell Knight, teacher at Derby Middle School. Each of these recipients has demonstrated their dedication to the teaching profession, incredible perseverance, outstanding classroom instruction and leadership among their peers. Educators like these help support our mission to meet our district’s vision of every student, every day, preparing for the future.
