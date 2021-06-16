July 4th is the day we celebrate the United States of America’s independence. We spend time with family and friends swimming, grilling and shooting off fireworks. With all the challenges we have faced during the past year, it’s truly a great time to celebrate.
Derby is a special city where we embrace our freedoms on Independence Day by allowing fireworks. You can exhibit pride and personal responsibility during this time by picking up your fireworks debris after it’s cooled off.
• Do not discard debris in a container next to a house. One of the most common alarms we respond to this time of year is trash fires. Many times, such fires occur even after the fireworks were wet down.
• Follow manufacturer’s recommendations. A common theme of Emergency Room visits for injuries from fireworks is the manufacturer’s recommendations were not followed. Unfortunately, young children often are the ones who experience the serious injuries.
• Be kind to your neighbors. Not everyone embraces fireworks for various reasons like post-traumatic stress, fearful animals, and shift workers who sleep at different times. Independence Day is a celebration of our freedom and the founding of our country. As we are thinking about our freedoms and independence, would you join me in also considering our neighbors?
I wish you all a safe and happy Independence Day celebration. Even when you follow all the rules, accidents can still happen. If that’s the case, we will be there to respond when you call 9-1-1.
