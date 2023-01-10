BY ANNE DEWVALL
This is the time of year when holiday and fall and winter seasonal decor returns to storage. Too often, this process also leaves trash cans bulging. Although un-decorating can be a great time to decide what is worn out, out of favor and otherwise lacking appeal, it seems a shame for holiday decorations to end up by the curb.
At the end of a busy holiday season, it’s tempting to just toss out things you no longer enjoy, especially when new garlands, ornaments and other decorations will tempt you next year. It’s a lot easier (and more fun) to buy, buy, buy, then trash what you don’t want. But, that kind of consumption is a recipe for disaster. According to the Stanford Recycling Center, Americans generate 25% more trash during the holidays, amounting to 25 million tons of additional garbage.
Much of what is thrown away can be put to better use. You can compost much food waste, cardboard, many kinds of paper and your fresh evergreen decorations. You can recycle paper waste and safely recycle or dispose of lights and batteries at specialty locations. You can repurpose greeting cards and gift wrapping materials into gift tags, paper decorations and more, and save gently used gift wrap, gift bags and ribbon for next year. You can even donate artificial trees and decorations, whether to a charity or through a Buy Nothing group.
Of course, there are some things that should be thrown away. Broken glass or plastic ornaments typically cannot be recycled, and would be challenging to reuse. Artificial trees that have been so well-loved they are no longer usable belong in the trash as well. Most other things can be passed on to a new home, recycled or upcycled.
Still, although there are many good options for dealing with holiday “trash,” it takes time. That’s how I have learned to pare back my own decorating efforts. I focus on what I can take care of end-to-end (from setting up to responsibly disposing or storing), focusing on a few treasured decorations I use year after year and on natural decorations like fresh evergreen wreaths that I disassemble and compost. This slow and sustainable approach to holiday decorating helps me appreciate what I have, avoid stress, and makes us the fastest stop on trash day. If your decorations regularly end up in the trash, consider taking steps to recycle, upcycle and plan for a more sustainable holiday season next year.
