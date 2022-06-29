Love them or hate them, fireworks are a big part of Derby’s Independence Day celebrations. This year, you can shoot fireworks (that you buy in Derby) June 27 – July 5. That means you must cease the fireworks parts of your celebrations by 10 p.m. June 27 – July 2, and July 5 and by midnight on July 3 and 4. Fireworks should begin no earlier than 8 a.m. on any day.
Beyond abiding by these time constraints, fireworks are prohibited from being set off on streets and should be set off on your private property away from flammable items and structures. Most of the time this means a concrete driveway. You can find a full list of regulations on derbyweb.com.
Despite their ubiquity, fireworks are dangerous, especially for children. Fireworks can cause burns, eye damage, hearing damage, and more, the most common being burned hands and fingers. Thousands of children are injured by fireworks every year, and in the most severe cases, can be scarred, blinded, and even killed.
To prevent injuries, do not allow young children to handle fireworks, provide supervision for older children, never shoot fireworks at people, and wear protective eye gear when lighting or handling fireworks. There are more safety recommendations, some of which I feel sure many people ignore, such as not handling fireworks when drinking alcohol.
When you think about it, it’s really rather strange that fireworks are an explosive device that we regularly handle recklessly in social settings where there are often young children present, and lots of costly and flammable objects nearby. Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year. You can help to mitigate risk to your property (and your neighbors’) by aiming fireworks away from cars and buildings, cleaning up debris properly, closing car and garage doors, and keeping water nearby. In a hot and dry place like Derby in the summer, a stray ember can quickly get out of hand.
Many cities and counties in America prohibit fireworks completely, whether due to noise concerns, safety reasons, or the risk of damage or wildfires. Derby gives citizens a great deal of freedom to buy and shoot fireworks. Let’s all do our part to keep the celebration as safe as possible for our families, friends, and the city.
