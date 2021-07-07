Where you live is an important part of your life. I want to live in a neighborhood where I feel comfortable and accepted. Most people I know prefer neighbors who keep their neighborhood looking nice and well kept. I appreciate having a neighbor I can borrow eggs from or one who will offer advice on landscaping ideas.
Some neighbors go above and beyond the daily wave or over-the-fence conversations. To recognize great neighbors and neighborhoods, the City of Derby has created a new award program. The Neighbor of the Year and Neighborhood of the Year awards were established to recognize the work being done by neighborhood leaders and residents.
What we need now are your nominations. We want you to nominate your neighbor, or the whole neighborhood, for doing good things. A neighborhood may be nominated based on projects or activities that create physical or social improvements to the neighborhood (like a playground), build or enhance neighborhood cohesion (like support during the pandemic), or improve the ability of a neighborhood organization to better serve its community (like an HOA newsletter or updated covenants).
For the Neighbor of the Year award, we are looking for people who go the extra mile to make their neighborhood a better place – maybe a neighbor who helps with neighborhood activities or a person who devotes time and talent in service to their neighborhood and community.
Any resident-led neighborhood or Derby resident can be nominated. We will have a panel of judges determine the winners. Winners will receive a certificate, have their name on a plaque in City Hall, and have me and/or some City Council members attend an event in their neighborhood.
Don’t wait too long to send in your nominations – the deadline is September 15. If you want to learn more or have questions, visit DerbyKS.com/neighbor or contact Judy Morris, our HOA (Homeowners Association) Liaison at JudyMorris@Derbyweb.com or 788-1519, ext. 1281.
I look forward to learning more about the great people and great things happening in Derby!
