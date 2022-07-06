Derby’s engaged neighbors and neighborhoods are two of the things that make Derby a great place to call home. Neighborhoods are the fabric of a community and people who live in a good neighborhood understand how valuable it is.
Last year, the city created a new annual award program to recognize and celebrate a neighbor and neighborhood of the year. Congratulations again to Hamilton Estates HOA, 2021 Neighborhood of the Year, and to Melvin Robinson, 2021 Neighbor of the Year.
We are now seeking nominations for the 2022 awards. We invite you to nominate your neighbor, or the whole neighborhood, for doing great things.
A neighborhood may be nominated based on projects or activities that create physical or social improvements to the neighborhood (like a playground or neighborhood beautification project), build or enhance neighborhood cohesion (like group activities such as barbecues, game nights, driveway get-togethers), or improve the ability of a neighborhood organization to better serve its community (like an HOA newsletter or updated covenants). Please tell us about your neighborhood by nominating your neighborhood as Derby’s 2022 Neighborhood of the Year.
For the Neighbor of the Year award, we are looking for people who go the extra mile to make their neighborhood a better place. Maybe you have a neighbor who helps with neighborhood activities or someone who devotes their time and talent in service to the neighborhood or the community as a whole.
Any resident-led neighborhood or Derby resident can be nominated for these awards. A panel of judges will determine the winners. Winners will receive a certificate at a City Council meeting, have their name placed on a plaque at City Hall, and have the Mayor and/or City Council members attend an event in their neighborhood.
Don’t wait to send in your nominations – the deadline is Sept. 30. If you want to learn more or have questions, visit DerbyKS.com/neighbor or contact me at JudyMorris@derbyweb.com or 788-1519, ext. 1281.
Help us celebrate Derby’s neighborhoods! Nominate your neighborhood or neighbor for this year’s awards.
