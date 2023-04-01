Bonnie Thieme

BONNIE THIEME

City Horticulturist

 COURTESY

National Arbor Day 2023 is Friday, April 28. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. To celebrate, please consider planting a tree or two, taking a stroll through Derby’s parks or even donating to the Arbor Day Foundation to have trees planted in areas they are needed most. Visit https://bit.ly/arbordaygive to learn more. 

We can thank our neighbors to the north for creating this important and educational day. Nebraska City, Neb., is where it all began. As pioneers traveled west they began to notice a lack of shade, a lack of windbreaks to keep soil in place, and a lack of fuel and building materials. They needed trees to thrive and survive just like we do today.

