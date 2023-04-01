National Arbor Day 2023 is Friday, April 28. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. To celebrate, please consider planting a tree or two, taking a stroll through Derby’s parks or even donating to the Arbor Day Foundation to have trees planted in areas they are needed most. Visit https://bit.ly/arbordaygive to learn more.
We can thank our neighbors to the north for creating this important and educational day. Nebraska City, Neb., is where it all began. As pioneers traveled west they began to notice a lack of shade, a lack of windbreaks to keep soil in place, and a lack of fuel and building materials. They needed trees to thrive and survive just like we do today.
One of these pioneers, J. Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor turned Secretary of the Nebraska Territory, began advocating for trees by spreading his message on the value of trees. In January 1872, at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture, Morton proposed a tree planting holiday called “Arbor Day” and the date was set for April 10, 1872. Here we are 150 years later still celebrating the beauty and importance of trees.
Arbor Day is now celebrated nationwide. The observance date coincides with the best tree planting weather. Over one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day. Today, more than 10 million are distributed by the Arbor Day Foundation, and numbers of trees are planted by communities and individuals.
We wouldn’t be where we are now without the power of trees. We should appreciate the natural world around us and keep this tradition rolling. Get out, find a tree in need of a home, dig a hole and drop it in. Not only are you creating a healthier community, you’re creating a healthier you. As they say, playing in the dirt is good for the soul.
The Arbor Day Foundation states, “While most holidays celebrate something that has already happened and is worth remembering, Arbor Day represents a hope for the future. The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooking, shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities and endless natural beauty – all for a better tomorrow.”
